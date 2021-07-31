GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.