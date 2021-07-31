Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 267,517 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 366.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Provention Bio worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

PRVB opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

