Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Deluxe worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $43.90 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

