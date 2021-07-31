Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

