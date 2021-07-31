Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 294.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of ContraFect worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ContraFect by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ContraFect by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

