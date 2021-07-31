Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.