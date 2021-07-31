Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 363,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of QIWI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67. QIWI plc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

