Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,953 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $399.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.66. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.