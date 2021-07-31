Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 284,212 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $41.59 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

