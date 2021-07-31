Golos Blockchain (GLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $529,816.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 265,132,015 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

