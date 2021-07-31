Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 331.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.