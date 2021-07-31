Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

