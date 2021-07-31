GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of GP Strategies worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99. GP Strategies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

