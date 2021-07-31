Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

