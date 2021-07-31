Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CLSA cut their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

