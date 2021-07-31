Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,067,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,641. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

