Gradient Investments LLC Buys 13,637 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.