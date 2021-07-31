Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

PCTY stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.46. 119,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,373. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.13. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

