Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $9,549,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 85.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.99. 851,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.36. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

