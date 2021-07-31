Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$91.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.44.

Several research firms have commented on GRT.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,807. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$83.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.