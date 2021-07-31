Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $253.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $253.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00352565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

