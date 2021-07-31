Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,745,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 5,032,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBTC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,768. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

