Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

