Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4,915.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

