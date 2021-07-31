Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBX opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,284.28, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

