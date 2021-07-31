Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PGT Innovations worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

