Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $13,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

