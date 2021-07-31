Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

