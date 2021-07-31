Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.