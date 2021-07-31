Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

