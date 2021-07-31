GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.95. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 3,657 shares changing hands.
GHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.
