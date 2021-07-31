GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.95. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 3,657 shares changing hands.

GHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

