Griffon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Griffon has increased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.