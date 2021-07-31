Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 71,894 shares.The stock last traded at $114.86 and had previously closed at $112.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.