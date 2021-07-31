Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHLD opened at $15.90 on Friday. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guild will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

