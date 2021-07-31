H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRO opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $28,525,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.