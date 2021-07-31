Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

HBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,629. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.