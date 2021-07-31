Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Harbor Custom Development worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 199,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCDI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 96,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,972. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

