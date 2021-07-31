Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.85 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $894.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

