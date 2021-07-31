Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.85 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $894.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
