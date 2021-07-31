Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been increasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMY. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:HMY opened at $4.10 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127,516 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $26,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 973,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.