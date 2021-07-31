Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the lowest is $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,473. The firm has a market cap of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.