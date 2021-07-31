Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Brian Goldner Sells 210,378 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 517,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

