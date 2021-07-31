Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Brian Goldner Sells 210,378 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 517,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.