Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $99.44 on Thursday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,018 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.