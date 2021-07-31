Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $29,499,018. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

