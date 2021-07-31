Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of -91.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Haynes International to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.50. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

