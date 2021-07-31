HBT Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

HBT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $447.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

