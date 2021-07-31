Head-To-Head Analysis: Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) vs. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Chembio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.65% -40.92% Chembio Diagnostics -72.88% -79.63% -36.46%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Chembio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hepion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 419.48%. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Chembio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A Chembio Diagnostics $32.47 million 1.77 -$25.52 million ($1.28) -2.22

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chembio Diagnostics.

Summary

Chembio Diagnostics beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases. The company sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, and DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. It has collaboration agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, as well as U.S. government agencies, such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

