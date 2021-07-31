Head to Head Analysis: Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Hillman Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.43 -$3.01 million $0.95 15.86 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifetime Brands and Hillman Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillman Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lifetime Brands currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands 3.44% 13.21% 3.64% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home dÃ©cor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, KitchenCraft, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, and MasterClass. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, commercial stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, pharmacies, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its own websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

