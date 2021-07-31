Head to Head Contrast: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALR Technologies and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 0 5 9 1 2.73

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06% Lumentum 21.60% 21.50% 11.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and Lumentum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.80 $135.50 million $4.48 18.75

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Summary

Lumentum beats ALR Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

