Head-To-Head Review: Research Solutions (RSSS) & Its Peers

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Research Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million -$660,000.00 -90.33 Research Solutions Competitors $2.89 billion $311.53 million -212.57

Research Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Research Solutions Competitors -146.24% -11.42% 1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 3.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions Competitors 1131 5755 10729 310 2.57

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 90.96%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Research Solutions rivals beat Research Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

