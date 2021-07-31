Head-To-Head Survey: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.43 $250,000.00 N/A N/A SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 4.91 $379.80 million $7.11 10.47

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -3.22% -1.19% -0.40% SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83

SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

