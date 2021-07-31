Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $50,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.